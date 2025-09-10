Sephora, Lululemon and Pandora open at Gallatin Crossing

BOZEMAN — Shoppers in Bozeman have three new reasons to stop by Gallatin Crossing: Sephora, Pandora and Lululemon have all officially opened their doors.

For high school student Lizi Harvery, the arrival of Montana’s first Sephora is the most exciting.

“Oh my god, this is huge, like this is ginormous,” Harvery said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, my poor credit card.’”

Pictured: Lizi Harvery at Gallatin Crossing (Credit: MTN News)

Harvery said she visited the new stores over the weekend and wasn’t surprised to find the mall crowded.

“Bozeman is a very highly trafficked area and so it’s a very good tourist attraction,” she said.

Gallatin Crossing Mall Manager Logan Burt said the community’s response to the new openings has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Sephora held their grand opening over the weekend and there was a line out the door before they even opened,” Burt said.

The openings are part of an effort to bring in higher-end brands while still catering to shoppers looking for more affordable options, Burt said.

“We are bringing maybe higher-end brands like Sephora, Anthropologie and Arhaus, while continuing to cater to other Bozeman customers as well that like a more affordable option,” he said.

Construction at the mall is ongoing, with plans to modernize both the look and the property.

“We are really modernizing the look of the interior mall as well, and we are continuing to keep improving the property,” Burt said.

Stores slated to open later this fall include Arhaus, Anthropologie, Free People, Lovesac and Madewell. Burt added that more announcements are on the horizon.

“We have a couple of things we are working on still, so we are not finished yet,” he said.

Also Wednesday, Intermountain Health celebrated the completion of its new facilities at Gallatin Crossing.