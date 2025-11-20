Bozeman Day Of Giving 2025

MTN News will host a "Day Of Giving" on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 6am until 6pm.

Drop-off locations will be Albertsons University Mall at 200 S. 23rd Avenue, and Safeway at 1735 W. Main Street.

People are encouraged to stop by and make donations of food, toys, and/or money to support Toys For Tots, Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and The Salvation Army. Representatives from all three agencies will be on hand to thank donors, and so will MTN News staff members.

Please donate only new, unwrapped toys; non-perishable food items; frozen turkeys; and monetary donations.

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving but would still like to donate, please use the links below:

US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots: The mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.

Gallatin Valley Food Bank: Your donation will ensure no child goes hungry over the weekend, that no parent or grandparent has to go without food so their children can eat, and that none of our seniors have to decide between buying food, heat, or medicine. If you would like to donate, click here.

The Salvation Army: When you give to The Salvation Army, you can help give joy to families in your community during the holidays and beyond. Help put Christmas dinner on the table today and provide food, shelter, and much-needed support all year long. If you would like to donate, click here.