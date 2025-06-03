Gallatin Valley Mall Rebrands as "Gallatin Crossing," Announces Major Retail Expansion

BOZEMAN — One of Bozeman’s most recognizable retail hubs is undergoing a major transformation. The Gallatin Valley Mall has officially rebranded asGallatin Crossing, and with the new name comes a lineup of big-name national retailers.

Shoppers can expect new storefronts, including Arhaus, Lululemon, Sephora, Pandora, Anthropologie, Free People, Lovesac, and Madewell. Construction is currently underway, with some stores projected to open as early as mid-August.

Want to know how Gallatin Crossing plans to support local businesses while attracting national retailers? Find out the details in our latest video

Gallatin Crossing: Bozeman's Mall Transformed with New Stores and a Fresh Identity

“Right now we are in that phase where it's different every day that you are here because things are happening so quickly,” said Logan Burt, General Manager of Gallatin Crossing.

But this transformation isn’t just cosmetic. Burt says the name change reflects a larger shift in the property’s identity.

“To capture the spirit evolving from a traditionally enclosed mall to more of this lifestyle outdoor feel, so changing the name to Gallatin Crossing was a big part of that,” Burt said.

The move to more outdoor retail space has sparked some questions from locals, especially with temperatures in Bozeman dipping as low as 30 to 45 degrees below zero this winter.

“You know downtowns operate during the winter as well,” Burt said. “People can accommodate that, and we still have the interior shopping center, so it really caters to everyone in that aspect.”

The mall’s announcement on social media generated plenty of buzz, along with a few concerns. Some commenters questioned whether the new stores catered only to high-end shoppers.

“That doesn’t mean the whole property is becoming a high-end property,” Burt said. “We are going to have things for everybody at every income level here.”

He also emphasized that the changes go beyond retail names and logos. It’s about responding to the region’s rapid growth and evolving consumer needs.

“Bozeman and Gallatin County are changing, evolving, and growing at such a rapid pace that you have to modernize and stay up to date with that in order to stay relevant,” Burt said.

Burt says the ripple effect will benefit more than just the major retailers.

“Bringing in these new national names is going to do nothing but support these local businesses,” he said. “It’s going to bring in so much traffic from Bozeman and outside of Bozeman. So many of these retailers are going to be the only locations in Montana.”