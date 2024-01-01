Meghan Elaine

Meghan Elaine joined KBZK/MTN news in July of 2024 after graduating from the University of Montana with a degree in Journalism. During college, she anchored for PBS News Brief and interned with KBZK/MTN during the summer of 2023.

Her love for the big sky country runs deep as she is a sixth-generation Montanan. When you're not seeing Meghan's storytelling, you can find her reading books or participating as an avid foodie hunting down the best roll of sushi landlocked Montana has to offer. Griz might be her alma mater, but she's a Bobcat at heart.