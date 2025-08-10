Man dies by suicide outside Bozeman Walmart

BOZEMAN — A man died by suicide outside the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bozeman Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched at approximately 1:19 p.m. for a report of a man holding a firearm to his head near the store’s north grocery entrance.

As officers responded, Walmart security helped clear customers from the area. When officers arrived within minutes, they began speaking with the man and urged him to place the firearm on the ground. A short time later, the man shot himself.

Medical assistance was requested, but police say the man was beyond life-saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner. The man’s name will be released at a later time by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner.

Walmart will remain closed until further notice from store management.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at988, or use the online chat at988lifeline.org.

