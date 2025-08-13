Bozeman court to host first ‘Food for Fines’ event

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Municipal Court and the HRDC are teaming up to let some defendants pay down court fines with food donations during a one-day event next month.

The inaugural Food for Fines event will be held Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bozeman Public Safety Center, 901 N. Rouse Ave.

Defendants who are making monthly payments on fines can bring non-perishable food items to receive a $10 credit per item, with a limit of 20 items or $200 in credit. Donations will go toward stocking local food banks.

Learn about the unique opportunity to pay court fines with food donations

“There is food insecurity in the valley and also, there are some people that struggle to pay fines,” Municipal Court Judge Karolina Tierney said. “For one person a $250 fine may be an annoyance. For others, that is a significant cost for them.”

Tierney said the program is designed to provide relief to those facing financial hardship while giving back to the community.

Defendants are ineligible to participate if they:



Are paying only restitution

Have an active warrant and/or are in collections for fines or restitution

Have a deferred prosecution agreement

Are completing community service in lieu of fines