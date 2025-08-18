Lindley Park unveils new upgrades with more to come

BOZEMAN — Lindley Park, a historic and well-loved green space in Bozeman, has a fresh look. The park, known for hosting community staples like the Sweet Pea Festival and the weekly farmers market, recently opened a new playground.

Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said the improvements are designed for all ages, including new outdoor workout equipment for adults. A pump track and a tot lot are also in the works.

“All of us taxpayers invest in that, and we need to put it back in the community to keep things safe, to provide access, and places for our community to recreate, enjoy themselves, exercise, and relax,” Overton said.

Bozeman maintains 1,000 acres of green space and 80 different parks, and Overton said many of them will be seeing new upgrades in the near future.

WATCH: Behind the redevelopment of Lindley Park