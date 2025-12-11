Stocking drive aims to brighten the holidays for homebound seniors

BOZEMAN — A local holiday tradition is working to make sure seniors across Gallatin County don’t go without the essentials — or a little cheer — this season.

“I really wanted them to have extra because they weren’t getting any extra anything,” said organizer Kris Twum, who started the senior stocking drive at the Gallatin Rest Home. After a few years, she realized the need stretched far beyond the facility.

“I really wanted my stuff to go to people who I thought needed it most,” she said.

From hygiene products to gift cards, these holiday stockings are bringing joy to seniors across Bozeman

Senior stocking drive brings holiday cheer to homebound Bozeman residents

Twum expanded the drive to include Meals on Wheels clients. But this year, donations have been slower than usual.

“Which I kind of expected with the financial climate of right now,” she said.

Loneliness also remains a major challenge for older adults. According to a 2024 Medicare FAQ report,57% of Americans ages 65 and older said they felt lonely during the holiday season.

Twum said the stockings — filled with hygiene products and everyday necessities — go far beyond holiday spirit. Items range from coffee and stationery to small gift cards.

“Things are expensive right now. They can’t afford the necessities, and so having them — even if it’s a travel size — is a huge help,” she said.

She remembers one man last year who was hesitant to accept a stocking before finally sharing how much it meant to him.

“[He said] I don’t think I’ve gotten a gift in over 15 years, and that was really, really touching,” Twum said.

Shannon Bondy, executive director of the Bozeman Senior Center, said that 68% of Meals on Wheels clients are unable to afford the meals, making community support essential.

“It just means the world for them,” Bondy said.

Last year, the senior center delivered more than 32,000 meals to homebound residents from Bozeman to Three Forks and West Yellowstone. Bondy said a stocking of basic items can make a significant difference.

“Especially when they are homebound, and you can’t get out of the house to get those things. It would be awesome, and we really appreciate the community support,” she said.

As Twum looks to the future, she hopes the project continues to grow.

“Montana is very rural, so there are a lot of those people going unnoticed, unheard, unseen,” she said.

Donations are accepted until Dec. 15. Suggested stocking items include:



Hygiene products

Gift cards

Lip care

Socks

Art supplies

Cards

Slippers

Candy and snacks

Coffee pods

Any small essentials seniors might need

Drop-off locations:

