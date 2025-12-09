Tis the Season: The pop-up bringing retro Christmas magic to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — It might look like the North Pole inside. 'Tis the Season, but the holiday magic is happening right here in Bozeman.

The secondhand vintage Christmas market is once again welcoming shoppers into a pop-up space filled with festive décor, and even occasional visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Jessica Boerger and Brenda Clevenger run the shop together, creating a space they hope feels whimsical for all ages.

Vintage Christmas magic in Bozeman! From 1940s displays to holiday villages - this pop-up shop is pure wonder

Bozeman's vintage Christmas pop-up shop brings holiday magic to second-hand treasures

“I’m the finder, she’s the merchandiser,” Boerger said.

“Well, you can’t work here and not be happy,” Clevenger added.

The market features everything from a working 1940s mechanic-themed Christmas window display to nostalgic ornaments and an entire upstairs dedicated to holiday villages.

Boerger, who previously co-owned East Main Trading Company, said curating secondhand treasures is something she never stopped loving.

“Brenda and I used to have East Main Trading Company, and when they closed down, I still liked buying and selling stuff,” Boerger said.

Among the thousands of pieces throughout the shop, Clevenger said the inspiration is rooted in childlike wonder.

“Back in the day, the department stores would go all out for their Christmas stuff, and people would walk in and just go wow,” Clevenger said.

“It was magical for Christmas, every place decorated,” Jessica said.

Now in their fourth year, the duo focuses on creating an experience where both children and adults can feel that same sense of magic.

“We want the kids to come in and enjoy it, to really find the magic in Christmas,” Boerger said.

As they look to the future, they hope more families make visiting the shop a holiday tradition, especially since they may even catch a glimpse of Old Saint Nick.

“Once people come here, they come back,” Jessica said.

Tis the Season operate from late October through Dec. 23, and briefly reopens on Dec. 26 before the team packs up for the year.

You can visit at 1800B N Rouse Ave.

To donate used Christmas items to Tis the Season, call (406) 579-0262.