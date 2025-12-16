Yellowstone winter season opens with little snow, but businesses stay optimistic about forecast

WEST YELLOWSTONE — All you have to do is look to see how the winter opening for Yellowstone National Park is very different this season. That's because there's very little snow.

“If anybody knows a snow dance, break them out because we could use it right now,” said Katrina Wiese, the President and CEO of the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce.

Yellowstone Park Superintendent Cam Sholly told me, “Hopefully, we get out of this cycle and get some good snow in. I think one of the issues that happened last week is we did get a fairly decent base on the south end of the park, and then it rained.”

See how Yellowstone's unusual winter opening is affecting visitors and businesses, plus what the weather forecast means for winter activities

Yellowstone's Winter Season Opens with Little Snow, but Businesses Remain Optimistic

What that means is that so far, snowmobiles and most tracked snow coaches cannot enter the park just yet. Right now, only the wheeled snow coaches may go in. But most business people I spoke with say they aren't really worried.

“At first, a little bit concerned, but looking at the weather forecast, I think we'll be okay. Not as much as usual, but we'll have enough,” said Quewane Chisholm of Forever West in West Yellowstone.

“Anyone wants to get to Old Faithful and do everything we can to get them there, but it may not be the way they wanted to get there,” said Travis Watt, the Manager of Three Bear Lodge in West Yellowstone.

Shortly after the park opened on Monday morning, Tours were loading up with people traveling into the interior parts of the park, which have been closed since November 1.

Superintendent Sholly said, “We've got a plan. We've got terrific operators, and we've got 23 over-snow operators. A lot of them have switched over the years to the low-pressure tires, which can drive on pavement or snow. And so those operators will come in just as normal.”

MTN NEWS Yellowstone's winter season starts with minimal snow, limiting access to wheeled snow coaches only, but businesses remain hopeful as forecasts predict relief.

But businesses are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“I think everybody's just waiting for snow. We know it's gonna hit. It always does. It just seems to be a little delayed. The weather seems to be a little weird this year. But you know, we're all geared up and ready for it. So it's not anything unusual to us. You know winters are, they're gonna be what they're gonna be, right?” Said Wiese.

Chisholm observed, “Last winter was definitely more snow, which was better, but I think we'll have enough to have a proper winter.”

So just how much snow is needed?

Travis Watt said he thinks a good amount is needed, even if that is not quite as much as is typical for this time of year. He said, “Oh, I think it's at least a good foot at the narrowest area, you know, across like fountain flats into the old faithful area. Some of those areas don't typically get as much snow, and that's where the troublesome spots are. Sometimes we'll have enough snow here on the streets, and it's hard to imagine why it's an issue. But you don't have to go very far in the park and get some bare areas.”

Sholly said he’s hoping for the best: “I’m sure we’ll get snow here sooner than later and be fully open.”

The good news for snow-dependent businesses is that snow is in the forecast every day for at least a week, beginning on Wednesday. It ranges from a low of 6 inches to 12 inches or more.

