BOZEMAN — A former Big Sky Fire Department deputy chief is facing multiple criminal charges after prosecutors allege he stole nearly $80,000 from the department over several years.

Seth Barker pleaded not guilty Monday to two felony theft charges, one misdemeanor theft charge, and one misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.

According to charging documents, prosecutors allege Barker misappropriated department funds between November 2019 and December 2024.

WATCH: Former Big Sky Fire Deputy Chief pleads not guilty to theft, misconduct charges

Investigators say Barker used department property for personal profit, falsified timecards, and made unauthorized purchases using a department-issued credit card.

Court records also allege Barker used his work email to communicate with an escort service.

The affidavit states Barker submitted travel expenses for out-of-state training he did not attend, while still claiming hours worked.

Prosecutors allege wage theft alone totaled nearly $60,000.

The investigation began after a financial audit flagged discrepancies, prompting the Big Sky Fire Department to commission a forensic review of its finances.

Barker previously spoke with MTN News during an interview at the Big Sky Fire Department training facility on Oct. 7, 2024, just days before court documents allege additional improper charges were made.

In a statement, the Big Sky Fire Department said it acted quickly after discovering the alleged misconduct.

“While this news is difficult, the Big Sky Fire Department acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the public trust. We followed proper procedures, ensured independent oversight, and made decisions guided by our values and our duty to the community. The actions described in the charging documents violate the standards and ethics of the fire service and of the organization. Regardless of position or tenure, all members of the Big Sky Fire Department are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. We remain committed to our mission of serving the Big Sky community with honor, compassion, and excellence, and ensure the public that only our best will do. No further comment will be made at this time due to the ongoing legal proceedings.”

A trial date has been set for Nov. 16, 2026.