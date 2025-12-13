Half the Lifts, All the Fun: Skiers shred opening day at Bridger Bowl

BRIDGER BOWL — Opening day at Bridger Bowl kicked off Friday, and skiers wasted no time hitting the slopes — even if snow conditions weren’t perfect.

Parking lots were already filling early in the day, with cars spilling into I Lot as people arrived for their first runs of the season.

After picking up a new pass and testing Bridger’s updated gate system, I headed up Sunnyside for my first chair, meeting Hayden, who had already made the most of the day.

“This will be 10 runs,” Hayden said. He arrived right when the lifts opened.

Opening day vibes at Bridger Bowl! ⛷️ Limited lifts but unlimited stoke

Bridger Bowl opens for ski season with limited terrain but high enthusiasm

I asked Hayden, who researches snow and avalanche conditions at Montana State, for his expert take on the conditions: “Variable, I think is what you’d call ’em. Super, super sticky.”

That assessment proved spot-on during the first run down. Riding Virginia City next, I met Melony, who celebrates opening day for more than one reason.

“Actually, my birthday’s tomorrow. I feel like my birthday is always on opening weekend, so we gotta get up there,” she said.

Her enthusiasm dipped earlier in the morning when she learned Bridger Bowl had closed half of its lifts due to insufficient snow.

“Man, I was so disappointed,” Melony said.

For opening day, only Sundog, Sunnyside, Virginia City, Alpine, and Bridger Midway were operating. Even so, Melony said she was happy to get in some turns — and some fun.

“It was good. It wasn’t too steep or anything. Tried to do little jumps off of the slush,” she said after a run.

In the Alpine area, Gabriel was making laps across the mountain.

“Everywhere you can go,” he said when I asked where he'd been so far.

A dedicated skier, Gabriel shared that he has skied for 218 consecutive months — more than 18 years without missing a month. He typically heads to the Beartooth Mountains in the summer but calls Bridger home in the winter.

The vibe on the mountain was unanimous among the skiers I interviewed.

“It’s awesome, and it’s fun, and we’re here,” Gabriel said.

“I am stoked ski season is here. Glad to be back on the sticks,” Hayden added.

“I can’t say bad things about Bridger Bowl. I love Bridger Bowl, you know,” Melony said.