Bozeman launches new alternate-side parking program to improve winter plowing

BOZEMAN — If you park on the streets in Bozeman, you may have noticed new signs popping up.

“This is honestly the first I’ve heard of it," said downtown resident Carder Gilbert. “I actually heard them being put up and didn’t know what they were for. We didn’t get a notice or anything.”

On December 1st, the City of Bozeman rolled out the "Snow Plowing Alternate Side Parking Program," aimed at improving plowing operations throughout the winter.

“There’s not much awareness," said Gilbert. "I think if they’re doing something and enforcing something that’s going to be happening that much, there should be more awareness around it.”

Gilbert lives downtown on Beall Street, which is in the impacted area.

According to the City of Bozeman website, the alternate-side parking program impacts people living on streets between East Juniper Street and West Kagy Boulevard, as well as portions of the area spanning South 15th Avenue to North Broadway Avenue.

The city's Director of Transportation and Engineering, Nick Ross, said plowing programs are common in most winter weather cities to improve street safety.

“Historically in Bozeman, we haven’t had these kinds of restrictions,” said Ross. “We find the streets get narrower and narrower, and that often gets to a point where we can’t even get our plows through them.

From now until the end of March, residents who park in the impacted areas must move their vehicles on designated Tuesdays before 8 a.m.



Some streets are assigned to the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays

Others to the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month

Ross said the city will first give people warnings if they forget to move their cars.

“Second offense is a $20 fine," he added. "And $50 fines for all future offenses.”

Visit the City of Bozeman website for more information.

