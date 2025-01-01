Gabrielle Cleveland joined KBZK/MTN News in September 2025 after moving to Montana from Scotland, where she lived for a year pursuing a master’s degree in journalism. While in Edinburgh, she was mentored by BBC Scotland and gained valuable experience in both print and broadcast reporting.

A proud Canadian, Gabrielle grew up in Calgary, Alberta, and later lived in Toronto while completing her undergraduate degree in journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University).

When she’s not finding stories and conducting interviews, Gabrielle can be found skiing, camping, exploring Bozeman, or enjoying live country music.

