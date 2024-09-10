Bozeman man dies in Meagher County motorcycle crash

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man died after crashing his motorcycle in Meagher County near Ringling, MT on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s fatality crash report, the incident happened around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday.

The 55-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on US-89 when he crossed the center line and went off the road to the left near mile marker 40.



SEE MORE RECENT MOTORCYCLE INCIDENT REPORTS:



The MHP report says the motorcycle struck a delineator, overturned, and rolled down a hill. The man was thrown and sustained fatal injuries to his head and neck.

The report indicates that the man was not wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

No further details, including the man’s identity, were released. We will update you if we get more information.