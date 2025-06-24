Touching the Big Sky: Cowboy Sculpture Rises in Belgrade

BELGRADE — A new bronze sculpture now greets drivers in Belgrade, and it’s hard to miss. Standing 14 and a half feet tall in the center of the West Post roundabout, the piece is titled Touching the Big Sky, created by internationally acclaimed sculptor T.D. Kelsey.

T.D., a Belgrade native, is known for his intense, impressionistic Western sculptures featured in museums around the world. But for him, this installation isn’t about recognition.

“They don't have to know it's a Kelsey or I am leaving my mark. I really didn't do it for that, I did it because I love bucking horses,” T.D. said at the unveiling event.

The sculpture was commissioned by Barnard Construction as part of the growing West Post development, located just south of Interstate 90 off Alaska Road. The mixed-use development spans 250 acres and includes commercial, retail, and residential space. According to its website, West Post is the largest development of its kind that the Gallatin Valley has seen.

In a statement on behalf of U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a spokesperson called the statue: “A permanent tribute to the incredible natural beauty of Montana and our shared way of life.”

Belgrade Mayor Russell Nelson also praised the project during the statue's unveiling ceremony.

“This development is a great example of how thoughtful development can bring lasting value to our community and help shape the future of our city,” Nelson said.

T.D.'s career began far from galleries and museums, working on ranches, rodeo arenas, and even the cockpit of a commercial airliner. But art was always part of his life.

“Cowboys like art,” he said. “I used to sell paintings and sculptures in the back of our pickup at rodeos.”

Despite his success, T.D. remains humble.

“Gee whiz. You know there’s a lot of people out there that may not like it and that’s okay... I’m comfortable with that,” T.D. said.

When asked what it’s really all about for him? “Good horses, and then good art.”