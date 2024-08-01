Motorcyclist dies in crash near Livingston on Interstate 90

BOZEMAN — A motorcyclist from Oregon died in a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound near Livingston on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's fatality crash report, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at mile marker 328, just west of Livingston.

A 73-year-old man from Astoria, Oregon was driving a Harley Davidson on I-90E when a gust of wind pushed the motorcycle off the north side of the interstate.

The report said the grass in the median caused the man to lose control. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The report indicates that the man was wearing a helmet; speed, alcohol, and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.

No further details, including the man's identity, were released, and the crash remains under investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.