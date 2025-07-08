Traffic Terrors: $1 million construction project begins on South 19th Ave

It’s no secret. 19th Avenue in Bozeman is something of a nightmare to drive right now. And just as you thought north 19th construction was winding down? Well, say hello to South 19th.

“Inconvenient as h*** for sure. Wish it wasn’t happening” says Alle, a Bozeman local.

Inconvenient. That seems to be the word on top of everybody's mind when thinking about construction.

“I try to stay out of Bozeman in the summertime,” says another local, Bill. “But yes it has been inconvenient”.

WATCH: Bozeman's $1 Million South 19th Avenue Paving Project Creates Traffic Woes

Bozeman Residents Face Construction Challenges on South 19th Avenue

I met Bill at the Loaf and Jug located between North and South 19th Avenue. Both undergoing major construction. I asked if it was harder than usual to gas up.

“Yeah, I had to turn around a couple of times today. I was going down Koch, but couldn’t get across Koch. But you know it’s what you got to do around here right?” says Bill.

South 19th Avenue construction began Monday. 2 days in, and it seems folks are already fed up.

So I went to Nick Ross, Bozeman’s director of transportation and engineering, and asked, “Have you been getting a lot of complaints?”

Ross explained, “They did start coming in a little bit more today, I’ll say”.

This $1 million dollar paving project runs all the way down south 19th from Main to Kagy. Any major complaints circling around?

“I understand the city has to do their projects. I wish they would do them at night” states Bill.

Ross replies, “Reasons we aren't doing night construction in the city are twofold. One, we do try to observe the cities noise ordinance”

Which prevents construction at night in residential areas as much as possible. Two, night construction is a ‘no go’ due to the North 19th construction taking place at night, to avoid overlapping.

Another major complaint? A lack of signage for abrupt bumps on roadways.

“We have heard some of the public complaints on the abrupt edges that the milling operation causes, and we’ve requested the contractor add some signage on the side streets to give folks some warning that’s coming up” shares Ross.

Another important statement Ross adds; if you’re trying to get to the new Gallatin County Justice Center, located off South 19th? They’re asking the public to please use their entrance located on 16th Avenue for the duration of construction.

South 19th construction is expected to be completed within 30 days. During this time, an engineering inspector will be on the project, listening to traffic complaints. But for now, Ross gives this advice.

“If there’s any opportunity to find an alternate route, that’s certainly preferable. Intersection blockage and closures are really only for the small periods where milling is making their way through the intersection” shares Ross.

So, patience is key. Something Bill is willing to have if it means?

“I hope Bozeman turns into a beautiful place after all this construction”.