Bozeman commissioners face public outcry over Pride Flag issue during lengthy meeting

BOZEMAN — A lengthy meeting on Tuesday evening kept Bozeman city commissioners engaged for over two hours of public comment, ultimately forcing the postponement of several agenda items. The extended discussion largely centered on recent Montana state legislation concerning the display of flags, specifically the Pride flag, on government properties.

Residents voiced their concerns as commissioners prepared to recap the 69th Legislative Session and its implications for local governance. Some attendees expressed disappointment over the new state law that restricts certain flags from being flown, advocating for the Pride flag to again be displayed at Bozeman City Hall to signify the community's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

While supporters of flying the Pride flag argued that it is a vital symbol of acceptance, others disagreed, leading to a passionate exchange of views among members of the public. The lengthy duration of the public commentary resulted in the commission deciding to defer the discussion until the following week, ensuring the topic could receive the attention it demanded.

As the meeting concluded, the commissioners acknowledged the significance of the issue, emphasizing their desire to hear from constituents further before making any decisions.

