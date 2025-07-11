How Tourism in Bozeman is Booming This Summer

BOZEMAN — Bustling streets and stores here on Main Street can only mean one thing: summer. With tourist season in full swing here in Bozeman, it’s busier than ever before.

“Last year was really busy, but this year, I would say, has been double the business,” said Makayla McKenzie, who works at Montana Gift Corral.

Local Businesses Thrive as Bozeman Sees Surge in Summer Tourism

The popular tourist spot on Main Street attracts visitors for souvenirs like huckleberry jam and jelly.

The store had its all-time highest sales in June and has a creative way to see just how many visitors are stopping by.

“We have our map here too – this is our second-time doing it. So, we had one whole map we started probably a month ago and it filled up completely,” she said.

It’s no surprise stores are seeing this volume of customers. Yellowstone National Park tells us they have seen nearly 1.7 million visitors so far this year, a 4% increase from last year.

In Bozeman alone, tourism levels have risen. More than four million people came through last year, marking an increase, according to chamber of commerce CEO Daryl Schliem.

“There’s almost $1 billion spent in the tourist industry in Bozeman and Gallatin County, so it’s a huge economic impact for all of our businesses here in Bozeman,” he said.

While Yellowstone is traditionally a significant reason for travel to Bozeman, the town itself has also become a favorite for Minnesotans Nicholas and Mary Jo Severson.

“I mean, it’s beautiful. It’s not like seeing giant skyscrapers every day. This is honestly such a breath of fresh air and a change,” said Nicholas Severson.

“I love the outdoors and its beautiful. Bozeman’s great with all the mountains around,” said Mary Jo Severson.

The Chamber has been purposeful in getting more tourists – like the Seversons – to stick around Bozeman.

“We added in a Spartan Race for the second year, and then last week we had the Belgian Waffle Ride. So, we’re also bringing in other activities and events,” Schliem said.

The Chamber says visitation numbers are continuing to increase. So, don’t expect Main Street to go back to quiet soon.

