Lighthouse Ranch fundraising efforts gain traction to combat youth suicide in SW Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – Lighthouse Ranch, a new initiative aimed at preventing teen suicide in Southwest Montana, is gaining momentum in its fundraising efforts. The organization has raised over $2.5 million of the $6.5 million needed to purchase, renovate, and provide mental health crisis services for teens and their families at a 30-acre ranch near Bozeman. The partnership includes HRDC, Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch (YBGR), Gallatin County, and the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition, all of whom are appealing to the community for support to help bridge the remaining funding gap.

The urgency for this project is underscored by alarming statistics regarding youth suicide in Montana. The state continues to have one of the highest rates of youth suicide in the nation. In Gallatin County, 14 percent of teens reported attempting suicide in the past year, while 21 percent seriously considered it. In 2023 alone, Bozeman Health’s emergency department treated 267 youths for mental or behavioral health crises, and the Help Center received over 170 crisis calls from youth, with approximately 75 percent involving suicidal thoughts.

Despite this pressing need, age-appropriate mental health services are scarce within a 150-mile radius of Bozeman, leaving many teens and their families without access to adequate care. Lighthouse Ranch seeks to address this gap by providing expert, supportive, and confidential mental health services directly in Gallatin County.

Recent substantial donations have brought the organization closer to its fundraising goals. Contributions include:

$1.5 million from Gallatin County

$550,000 from Bozeman Health

$300,000 from the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation

Additional donations ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 from multiple private family foundations.

These generous gifts and ongoing pledges have propelled the campaign beyond the $2.5 million mark, but to achieve full operational status by early 2026, Lighthouse Ranch aims to raise an additional $4 million in the coming months.

Community members interested in supporting this vital cause can find more information at LighthouseRanch.org, where details about the ranch, ongoing renovations, planned care services, and collaboration with partners are available. Donations are fully tax-deductible, and both individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate through upcoming events in Bozeman or Big Sky, or by scheduling tours of the ranch.

