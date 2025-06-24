Tuesday Headlines: Yellowstone's record numbers, Mountain Lions and Healthcare in Butte

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, June 24, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Week ahead looks pleasant with warming trend and sunshine

TOP HEADLINES:

Stay Alert: Experts Warn of Mountain Lion Presence in Bozeman Area

A recent hike in Montana raises concerns as a mountain lion was spotted nearby. Experts advise caution and proper behavior if encountering wildlife in the area.

New in Town: Tracy Anderson Studio Opens in Bozeman with Holistic Fitness

Tracy Anderson introduces her unique fitness method to Bozeman, offering a holistic approach to health. No word yet on the cost of memberships at the Bozeman location, but according to Tracy Anderson's website, premier online memberships range from $5,500 to $24,000.

Intermountain Healthcare Steps In to Support Patients After Cardiac Clinic Closure in Butte

Intermountain Healthcare plans to absorb nearly 3,000 patients affected by a cardiac care clinic closure in Butte, ensuring continued local treatment options.

Summer Tourism Soars in Yellowstone: What This Means for Local Businesses

Summer tourism is soaring in Yellowstone National Park. A new record for visits was set in May, and some of the business people, who depend on the park to make a living, tell MTN News they are happy to see more visitors arriving every day.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

St. Jean Baptiste Day, celebrated on June 24th, is a significant holiday in Quebec and among French Canadians. Here are some interesting facts about the celebration:

Religious and Cultural Roots: Originally a religious feast day honoring St. John the Baptist, the holiday has evolved into a celebration of French Canadian culture and heritage. Official Holiday: St. Jean Baptiste Day is a public holiday in Quebec, making it a day off for many workers. It is officially recognized and is celebrated with a variety of events. Cultural Events: The day is marked by parades, concerts, and cultural performances showcasing Quebecois music, dance, and art. Major cities often host large gatherings and festivities. Nationalistic Symbol: The holiday has become a symbol of Quebec nationalism and pride. It celebrates the French language and culture in the context of Quebec's unique identity within Canada. La Saint-Jean: In French, the holiday is called "La Saint-Jean," and it evokes a strong sense of community and belonging among Quebecois people, both in Quebec and abroad. Iconic Symbols: The blue and white flag of Quebec, known as the "Fleurdelisé," is prominently displayed during the celebrations, representing Quebec's French heritage. Historical Significance: The first official celebration of St. Jean Baptiste Day as a national holiday was in 1925, though festivities date back to the 17th century. Fireworks and Festivities: In many areas, the celebrations culminate in fireworks displays, bonfires, and gatherings with food and drink, including traditional Quebecois fare. Patriot Appreciation: The day honors not only St. John the Baptist but also the ideals of liberty and resistance tied to the 1837-38 Patriotes' Rebellions, which aimed for greater rights and recognition for French Canadians. Unity and Diversity: St. Jean Baptiste Day brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, reinforcing the diverse yet united identity of Quebec's population.

