Motorcyclist dies after crashing while attempting to avoid vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man died after crashing his motorcycle while trying to avoid another vehicle on Wednesday night, Aug. 14, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol's fatality crash report says the incident happened at the intersection of Blackwood Road and Gooch Hill Road around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old motorcyclist was driving a Harley Davidson FXE northbound on Gooch Hill Road. He attempted to slow for a Subaru Impreza that turned left onto Gooch Hill from Blackwood Road.

The MHP report says the man was not wearing a helmet, lost control and crashed, and died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 27-year-old man from Bend, Oregon, was not injured. His passenger, a 29-year-old Georgia man, was also uninjured.



According to MHP's report, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

No further details were released, and none of the people involved in the crash have been identified.

We will update you if we get more information.