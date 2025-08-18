Butte's "Do Not Consume" water order lifted; Health advisory issued for at-risk residents

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow officials announced today, Monday August 18, that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has downgraded the previous “Do Not Consume” advisory to a precautionary “Health Advisory” for individuals at increased risk, including those with compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly residents in the designated Area Under Advisory.

The Butte-Silver Bow Water Utility is actively sampling and monitoring the water distribution system, which remains within safe EPA drinking water standards without signs of contamination from mine process water. Residents in this area are advised to consult their healthcare providers regarding tap water safety.

Bottled water will be available today from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Butte Civic Center for those at increased risk. Residents requiring water delivery can contact the hotline at 406-497-6440. An information hotline is also open from 8 AM to 5 PM for further inquiries.

For updates on bottled water distribution and related information, visit Butte-Silver Bow Emergency Management’s Facebook page or call the hotline.

WATCH: Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher Press Conference