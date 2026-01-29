Gallatin County Sheriff addresses immigration enforcement in statement

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer recently posted a statement titled "Above the Noise," addressing law and immigration enforcement.

"I recognize that there are people who are concerned," said the Sheriff. "I'm concerned in many ways as well."

The Sheriff said the statement followed a routine arrest in Gallatin County that was recorded and labeled on social media as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

WATCH: Gallatin County Sheriff addresses social media speculation about recent traffic stop

"This was a reckless driver that could've been a safety issue," he explained. "My captain saw it, so he made the traffic stop."

In the statement, Sheriff Springer said afterwards there were "social media posts stating ICE had pulled someone over while describing this Captain's vehicle and time of traffic stop."

"People taking videos and photos of law enforcement doing their job is fine," said Sheriff Springer. "It's when they start posting and talking like, 'it's ICE making traffic stops. ' It's not ICE, it was local law enforcement."

The Sheriff also wrote in the statement, "If agitators or obstructionists attempt to interfere with lawful law enforcement operations, there will be criminal consequences for those doing so. Vigilantism is not an acceptable form of intervention and won't be tolerated in this community."

Sheriff Springer emphasized that no one in the community interfered with local law enforcement.

He acknowledged that some people may have concerns about immigration enforcement and what they are seeing in parts of the country.

"The concerns are legitimate," said the Sheriff. "We struggle with it too, and understanding what tactics they're trying to employ."

Sheriff Springer explained Gallatin County's policy with federal agencies, including ICE.

"They usually reach out to us and let what they're doing; it's usually very surgical," he said. "Our role is to make sure the public is safe, we're safe, and they're safe."