Bozeman asks community for feedback on downtown parking

BOZEMAN — The Downtown Bozeman Urban Renewal District (DURD) and the City of Bozeman are asking for the community's input on downtown parking.

They've launched an online community survey to better understand how the people of Bozeman feel about parking here.

According to DURD and the city, feedback from the community will help them build out the "vision, mission, core values, and strategy for parking in Downtown Bozeman."

They are asking everyone to participate in the survey — including anyone who frequently visits downtown, customers, neighborhood residents, downtown business owners and employees, and more. "Anyone who wants to share their opinions about the downtown parking experience."

One local who works downtown said she parks about three and a half blocks up the street just to avoid having to move her car every two hours.

"For somebody personally who works on Main Street," said the local. "It would be nice if there were places you could park for longer than two hours so you don't have to move your car all the time."

DURD and the city added that all survey responses will be kept confidential.

One the survey is complete, participants will have the option to enter a random draw with the chance to win either a $100 gift card redeemable at any downtown location or a free eight-hour parking pass for the Bridger Parking Garage on Mendenhall Street.

This survey is open to the public until the end of March and can be found online.