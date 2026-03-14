Ready, Set, Green! Runners participate in Pub 317's annual Run to the Pub

BOZEMAN — It was a high-energy and green-filled morning in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, as thousands gathered for Pub 317’s annual Run to the Pub.

The event encourages runners to show up in their best St. Patrick’s Day attire and awards some participants with a trip to Ireland.

From green signs to green tutus and even leprechauns, the runners showed out. Main Street was filled with music and crowds as people gathered to watch – or run – the race. Some runners, like Ericka Everly and Angie Robertson, even came from around the state or out of state to participate in the half marathon or 10K.

“We run because we still can, so we run for all the people that can anymore,” said Everly.

“We just love Bozeman so much… they’re always so supportive and so much fun,” said Robertson.

All of the race participants received a signature pint glass from Pub 317, a pint of beer, and much more. It was a festive day heading into St. Patrick’s Day, coming up this Tuesday.