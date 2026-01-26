Montana Department of Transportation claims I-90 Bridge near Bear Canyon May Not Be Fixed Until April

BOZEMAN — A bridge at Bear Canyon is still closed after a semi collided with the structure last Wednesday while attempting to pass under. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) are closed at mile marker 312, and traffic is being detoured at the Bear Canyon Interchange (Exit 313).

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, traffic is being redirected due to safety concerns.

MDT is working with contractors to replace the beams, but there is no official timeline yet. Butte District Administrator Geno Liva said the fix will likely take at least a few months.

“We’re in initial conversations, and hopefully by the end of the week, we’ll have a more solid timeline on when that’s going to happen. But the earliest we feel we can get done is probably around mid to late April,” said Liva.

The cost of repairs is still being discussed. Liva said travelers can expect minor traffic delays until the bridge is fixed.

