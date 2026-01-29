Belgrade Elementary students revel in free books at book fair

BELGRADE — Amazing things can happen when you give a child a book, and students at Saddle Peak Elementary School in Belgrade are experiencing that magic firsthand.

For the past five years, the Scripps Howard Foundation has been giving the gift of reading to children across the country, including students in our local community. Thanks to generous donations, children at Saddle Peak Elementary can take home three free books to add to their personal libraries during the school's annual book fair.

"I'm super happy because kids – not all kids get a buttload of books at their house, shelves filled with books, so the fact that we get to come here and get free books, borrow books, it's really nice," said Nora, a fourth-grade student at the school.

WATCH: Belgrade kids get free books through foundation program

Belgrade students receive free books through Scripps Howard Foundation annual book fair program

Parents say they can see the tangible benefits of the program on their children's development.

"I think it's really fun, just to make kids interested in reading – letting them pick their own books out, just a huge benefit, and then they just get to add to their own little libraries at home," said Holly Sorensen, a parent of Saddle Peak students.

Spencer Sorensen, another parent, emphasized the program's importance for children who might not otherwise have access to books.

"It's really cool, because some kids won't get a chance to do it otherwise, and to see them go through and flip through what they're excited about is just really cool to see," Sorensen said.

The impact of reading extends far beyond the classroom, according to parent Milissa Schlegel.

"It's just, with my kids it just shows – we read to our kids from day 1 to even now… and they're independent readers, even at first grade, my daughter is starting to read chapter books – and I just love seeing their imagination go wild," Schlegel said.

The fourth-grade students themselves understand the importance of reading in their lives. Carson, another fourth-grader, sees the book fair as an opportunity for exploration.

"I think the book fair is a good thing for the students, because it gets them into reading more, and they can explore different ideas other than their normal ones," Carson said.

Lucy, also in fourth grade, recognizes reading as a fundamental life skill.

"Well, it helps because then you know how to read when you go on in life, you can get more into it. If you never knew how to read, it would impact spelling, learnin,g and stuff like that – and if you never learned how to read, you wouldn't be able to enjoy it for long," Lucy said.

Nora summed up why reading matters to her generation.

"In my opinion, it's really important, it helps with talking skills, reading skills, spelling skills, and it also just helps take time out of your day to relax – use your imagination," Nora said.

KBZK and KXLF participate in the "If you give a child a book" campaign annually, and there will be another opportunity to donate when the next campaign begins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.