Monday Headlines: March 16, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, March 16, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: March 16, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Reward offered after suspect caught on camera stealing firearms from Bozeman pawn shop

Reward offered after suspect caught on camera stealing firearms from Bozeman pawn shop

Belgrade's large animal rescue program springs into action to save horse that fell into creek

Belgrade's large animal rescue program saves horse that fell off bridge into creek

Butte's Irish soda bread tradition runs as deep as the mines ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Butte's Irish soda bread tradition runs as deep as the mines ahead of St. Patrick's Day

THAT’S INTERESTING:

The My Lai Massacre — March 16, 1968

On March 16, 1968, U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment committed one of the most shocking atrocities in American military history in the village of My Lai, South Vietnam.

What Happened:

Soldiers under the command of Lieutenant William Calley entered the hamlet of My Lai in Quảng Ngãi Province on a "search and destroy" mission, expecting to encounter Viet Cong fighters.

Instead, they found unarmed civilians — mostly elderly men, women, and children.

Over the course of several hours, soldiers systematically murdered between 347 and 504 unarmed Vietnamese civilians, with some estimates going higher.

Atrocities included mass shootings, burning of homes, and other brutal acts.

Warrant Officer Hugh Thompson Jr., a helicopter pilot who witnessed the massacre from the air, intervened to stop the killings and rescued several civilians — a rare act of moral courage that day.



Aftermath:

The massacre was covered up for over a year before investigative journalist Seymour Hersh broke the story in November 1969, sparking national and international outrage.

Lt. William Calley was the only soldier convicted and found guilty of murdering 22 civilians. He served only 3.5 years under house arrest before being pardoned — a deeply controversial outcome.

The massacre significantly eroded public support for the Vietnam War and remains a defining symbol of the moral costs of that conflict.



Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

