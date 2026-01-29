QCORE at Montana State University awarded $31.5 million to further quantum research

BOZEMAN — When it comes to quantum technology, it can sound “all science-y” and confusing. But after a trip to QCORE, it becomes clear there’s a fascinating world of innovation happening right here in Bozeman.

“QCORE is a brand new center here at Montana State University focused on research and innovation, as well as education on quantum systems,” said QCORE CEO Jayne Morrow.

WATCH: Ever wondered how quantum computers work? MSU's QCORE just got $31.5M to push the boundaries of what's possible with quantum technology

Montana State University's QCORE receives $31.5 million for quantum computing research

Morrow leads the center alongside Chief Technology Officer Krishna Rupavatharam. Both have advanced degrees and deep expertise in the field. They explained what the word “quantum” means.

“Quantum, by definition, is the smallest an entity can be,” said Rupavatharam

Rupavatharam explained an example. Think of electricity — the smallest form it can exist in is an electron. You can call an electron the quantum form of electricity.

While quantum physics might sound far removed from Montana, Bozeman has become something of a hub for research in the field. QCORE is located at Engine Works on Montana State’s Innovation Campus.

Founded just over a year ago, the center launched with a $26.7 million grant from the U.S. Air Force.

“We were the first academic institution in the country to receive these computers — there are two of them here,” Morrow said.

Those are photonic quantum computers — machines that run on light. QCORE also has a superconducting quantum computer, which runs on electricity.

“We’re one of seven institutions in the world to have two different modalities of quantum computers,” Morrow said.

The superconducting quantum computer has to operate at incredibly low temperatures.

“Minus 450 degrees Fahrenheit,” Morrow said.

The team explained that quantum computers differ greatly from classical computers. While traditional machines process 1’s and 0’s separately, quantum computers can process both simultaneously. This allows them to solve certain classes of problems — particularly complex optimization challenges — much faster.

“What would take days for classical computers, even high-performance ones, quantum computers can do in minutes,” Morrow said.

That capability has the potential to address some of society’s most complex issues. The Air Force recently awarded QCORE another $31.5 million for the next phase of quantum research.

“Building functionality takes lots of time, effort, and money,” Rupavatharam said.

“That includes brand new technology no one’s envisioned yet,” Morrow added.

Although I barely scratched the surface of the research and work being done at QCORE, it’s important to note that, beyond research, QCORE’s mission includes preparing students for careers in quantum computing and related technologies.

“We’re preparing Montana’s students and population for this emerging economy that’s right on the horizon of quantum computing and quantum systems,” Morrow said.

QCORE welcomes visitors interested in learning more. Details on the center’s programs and outreach efforts are available here: https://www.montana.edu/quantum/