New in Town: Tracy Anderson Studio Opens in Bozeman with Holistic Fitness

As many folks know, here in Montana, the fitness regime consists of cowboy cardio. But one woman is bringing a new style of fitness to downtown Bozeman.

“People always come in and they’re like ‘oh I came for the abs but I forgot that I even came for the abs because you just feel so close to yourself’”.

Meet Tracy Anderson. Born and raised in Indiana, it was Tracy’s mother who inspired her to create her own style of exercise.

“Music really filled our whole home. And then my mother, being a ballet dancer and owning a dance studio? Of course, dance was just ingrained in me,” says Tracy.

For 25 years, Tracy has worked on perfecting what she calls the Tracy Anderson method. She even performed a 5-year research project on 150 women's fitness journeys.

“That fight for people, to really honor their proportions and correct their weaknesses physically? That opportunity lies here in this work. It is a different experience you won’t find anywhere else,” says Tracy.

Tracy opened her first studio in Indiana. Her second in Los Angeles. After working with celebrities such as Jenefer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow? Her empire grew. Now, Tracy has studios all over the world. From New York City, to the Hamptons, Spain, London, and now Bozeman, Montana.

“One woman in particular, Karen Smith, she became a friend of mine. I messaged her on Instagram like ‘where do you live because your life looks amazing,’” says Tracy.

Inspiring Tracy and her husband to move to the Treasure State, buy a ranch, and open her newest studio location.

No word yet on the cost of memberships at the Bozeman location, but according to Tracy Anderson's website, premier online memberships range from $5,500 to $24,000. I asked why she thought Bozeman was a good fit.

“The community, to me in Bozeman, is creative, connected to nature, and really connected to their health, but it feels like they’re connected to their health in a more holistic way than other communities,” says Tracy.

The grand opening for Bozeman’s Tracy Anderson studio was held last Friday. Tracy says she hopes to see the community come try what she’s spent the last 25 years working on.

“It’s not scary. It’s for everyone. I think that’s the biggest misconception is people think, ‘oh that’s going to be too difficult for me’, and nothing is farther from the truth. If you’re a living, breathing human being, this is literally for you,” says Tracy.