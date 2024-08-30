Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck in Park County

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck in Livingston on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 10 W and Cokedale Road, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP’s fatality crash report said a 27-year-old Livingston man was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on Highway 10. A 34-year-old man, also of Livingston, was eastbound on the highway on a Yamaha motorcycle.



According to the report, the driver of the pickup truck began to turn left onto Cokedale Road in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was first transported to Livingston HealthCare and then flown to Billings Clinic where he died from his injuries.

The report indicated the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to Livingston HealthCare. No details about the extent of his injuries or current condition were released.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not suspected as factors in the crash, according to the report, and neither of the men involved have been identified at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.