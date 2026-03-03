Bozeman's snow shortage: A win for city and construction workers

BOZEMAN — For skiers and snowboarders, this winter in Bozeman hasn't been the best.

However, for city and construction workers, the past few months of warm weather have been ideal.

"Usually we're 20 below, and we're battling snow and ice dams," explained Everson Sheet Metal and Design president, Robert Everson. "But right now, we're pushing through like it's early spring."

Everson and his crew are currently working on roofing a new apartment building located on Breeze Lane and North 25th Avenue.

"Now we're ahead of the curve," said Everson. "If we keep having weather like this, I'm out of here in two months."

City of Bozeman's director of transportation and engineering, Nicholas Ross, said their street division has been taking advantage of the weather and working on projects that would usually not begin until after winter.

"We've been able to get a hold of our potholing season," said Ross. "Usually that doesn't start until the spring."

A few months ago, we did a story on the city's new "alternate-side parking program to improve winter plowing."

From the first of December until the end of March, the city asked Bozeman residents who park in impacted areas to move their vehicles on designated Tuesdays before 8 a.m.

However, Ross said the city only had to enforce this program for the first week of December.

"Instead, we've taken advantage of the weather and lack of plowing to keep them busy on projects we would have tried to fit in over the summer," said Ross.

Everson has stayed also stayed busy and happy to not be shoveling snow.

"Right now, we're dry, and we're happy," he said.