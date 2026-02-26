Early-morning crash: Pedestrian struck and killed on Bozeman’s West Oak Street

BOZEMAN — A person was killed Thursday morning on Bozeman's West Oak Street after being struck by a vehicle.

Bozeman Police responded to the call at approximately 7:41 a.m.

According to a release from the City of Bozeman, several people witnessed the collision, later providing statements to law enforcement personnel. Life-saving measures were started on the pedestrian, who was later transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess for advanced medical care.

The person succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased.

The name of the deceased pedestrian will be released at a later time by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner.

The incident is currently being investigated by detectives from the Bozeman Police Department, along with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol. Preliminary findings indicate a passenger vehicle was travelling west on Oak Street and failed to stop for the pedestrian in a posted pedestrian crosswalk, striking them.

“The Bozeman Police Department extends their deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic loss of life. Thank you to the Bozeman Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol, American Medical Response, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during this event,” said Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp.

The driver of the vehicle and witnesses are cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Detective T. Lloyd at (406) 582-2225 or tlloyd@bozeman.net.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.