Sleeping Beauty to grace the Willson Theatre Stage with Montana Ballet Company and Bozeman Symphony

BOZEMAN — The Montana Ballet Company is bringing one of the most classical ballets to the Bozeman stage — and for the first time in the city's history, a full pit orchestra will be there to accompany it.

The company will perform Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty at Willson Auditorium with the Bozeman Symphony providing live music. To accommodate the full orchestra, the first two rows of seats will be removed.

There are three chances to see Sleeping Beauty. There is an afternoon and evening performance on Saturday, March 7, and a final performance on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

WATCH: A full symphony. An iconic ballet. Bozeman, this one's for you

Montana Ballet Company brings Sleeping Beauty to Bozeman stage with full symphony orchestra

Montana Ballet Company in Bozeman has been working hard, training their young and experienced dancers to perform alongside the Bozeman Symphony. Melissa Bowman, the Artistic Director for the Montana Ballet Company, notes that the progression of ballets they have performed in the past has led them to this production.

“It’s pretty intense, this is one of the big ballets and is considered one of the most classical ballets,” Bowman said.

MTN NEWS

Music Director for the Bozeman Symphony, Norman Huynh, notes that the entire orchestra is performing in the pit at the Willson Theatre.

“Yes, it’s Sleeping Beauty, but it’s Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. So, it’s the music that really gets me so excited because I’ve never conducted it before and I’m so pumped to be able to do this,” Huynh said.

MTN NEWS

For Company Dancer Cassidy McAndrew, when she thinks of taking to the stage in Sleeping Beauty – one word comes to mind: Rewarding.

“It’s an iconic ballet, and I love it when I’m doing any roles like this to go watch other dancers that I admire, and there are so many interpretations of the role. And again, it’s nice from going from being a little kid in the story to grow into that role and test different parts of my dancing and see what I can learn from other dancers,” McAndrew said.

Tickets can be purchased at the Montana Ballet Website.

