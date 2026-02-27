How have raising tariffs over the past year affected Gallatin Valley coffee shops?

BOZEMAN — According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily. That's more than 65 percent.

If you're an avid coffee drinker, you may have noticed that your cup of Joe has gotten a little more expensive in the past year.

Since January, 2025, the average price of a coffee served at restaurants or cafes has gone up by three and a half per cent — according to Toast.

Natalie Van Dusen, the founder of Treeline Coffee Roasters in Bozeman, said they import around 80,000 pounds of beans annually and face significant tariffs.

"We're trying to take this one step at a time and stay levelheaded," she said.

WATCH: Enjoying a cuppa, not the tariffs

How have raising tariffs over the past year affected local coffee shops?

Since the beginning of President Trump's second term, he has increased tariffs on U.S. imports from global partners.

According to Reuters, tariffs on food items that cannot be grown in America, like coffee, were between ten and 41 percent.

"So, it's been really variable, which has been the biggest challenge," said Van Dusen.

The founder of Treeeline added that the biggest challenge she's faced over the past year is the uncertainty.

"The tariffs don't happen until it lands in the United States," she explained. "Oftentimes, we will have committed to a product, and there will not have been a tariff, or maybe there was, and then when it lands in the U.S., it's a different story."

Van Dusen added that the tariffs she has to pay are anywhere between "a few hundred dollars and a couple thousand."

Treeline sources the majority of its beans from Latin American countries like Panama, Guatemala, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, and more.

"Every country has been different," she explained. "It has been a moving target, which is probably the most challenging piece."

Last July, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on all Brazilian imports — the world's largest coffee-producing and coffee-exporting nation, according to Daily Coffee News.

Plus, the U.S. is the biggest buyer of Brazilian coffee.

"Our industry as a whole has been pushing to have no tariff because it's not a product we can produce domestically," said Van Dusen.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled many of Trump's tariffs unconstitutional and illegal.

However, Van Dusen said she doesn't think she'll be getting a refund on the tariffs she's already paid.

"Logistically, I don't even know how we'd go about getting that money back," she explained. "I think the hope is that we'll have a little more predictability and stability moving forward."

RELATED: Coffee tariffs could raise prices for Bozeman roasters and consumers (April 16, 2025)