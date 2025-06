LIVINGSTON — An Everett, Washington, man was killed Saturday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a guardrail on Interstate 90.

According to a crash report released by the Montana Highway Patrol, the 57-year-old man died after the SUV driven by a 28-year-old woman failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and hit the guardrail on the left side in the eastbound lane, where it came to rest.

The man succumbed to internal injuries at Livingston Healthcare.