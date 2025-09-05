Uptown Butte businesses report strong summer despite lower consumer confidence

BUTTE - With summer slowly coming to an end, many Uptown businesses are hoping to grab some of those summer dollars before they dry up. That’s why they’re promoting events to shop locally, especially at a time when nationally consumer confidence is a little shaky.

“We’re at the end of the food chain as far as commerce goes being a small, locally owned shop,” said 5518 Design Co-owner Jon Wick.

That’s why Shelly Conner, who owns Gloss: The Green Beauty Counter, is organizing the Sept. 6th Sidewalk Sale to give small Uptown businesses and end-of-summer boost.

Pictured: Gloss Owner, Shelly Conner

MTN News

“It just kind of sets the tone for the holidays. The holidays are coming up real quick and, so it’s kind of the kickoff to the season, I think,” said Conner.

Established businesses like 5518 Design reported a slow June, but Butte’s summer festival season gave them a strong July and August.

“The events in Uptown that everyone works so hard to put on are always a really big bump for us and it just injects so much cool energy into the community,” said Wick.

Newer businesses are looking forward to the sidewalk sale.

“It’s been great, Folk Festival was awesome and the Saturday markets have been helpful,” said Cassie Cardiello, the owner of Dandelion Salad.

The Sidewalk Sale will include a soft opening for a new Uptown enterprise called the Cleveland Market on East Galena Street. This will include a café and six retail units in the newly restored Cleveland building that hasn’t been occupied in almost 40 years.

WATCH: Uptown Sidewalk Sale returns with local deals

Uptown Sidewalk Sale returns as businesses gauge consumer confidence

The market’s owner is eager to be part of Uptown Butte’s business community.

“It is so exciting, I mean, I’m born and raise here, so to see how Park Street has came alive over the past couple of years, it’s just that revitalization and community that feels like it’s pulling together for Uptown Butte,” said Carly Leskovar.