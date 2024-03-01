Sgt. Nevada Krinkee: Watch coverage of funeral service for fallen police officer and Bozeman native

BOZEMAN — A funeral service will be held in Sheridan, Wyo. on Friday, March 1, 2024 for fallen Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who grew up in Bozeman and was killed in the line of duty.

KBZK will have coverage of the service starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

