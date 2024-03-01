Watch Now
Sgt. Nevada Krinkee: Watch coverage of funeral service for fallen police officer and Bozeman native

Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 01, 2024
BOZEMAN — A funeral service will be held in Sheridan, Wyo. on Friday, March 1, 2024 for fallen Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who grew up in Bozeman and was killed in the line of duty.

KBZK will have coverage of the service starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch on our website, mobile app, or streaming app.

The funeral will also be broadcast on our MTN channel: Channel 7.2 over the air, and channel 14 on DIRECTV.

After our coverage concludes, we will embed a video of the funeral service for on-demand viewing in this article.

