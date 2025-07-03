Explore Montana’s prehistoric past at the Museum of the Rockies' latest exhibit

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies (MOR) has launched its latest exhibit, "Cretaceous Crossroads," offering a fascinating glimpse into Montana's prehistoric past. The exhibit opened to museum members on July 1 at 5:30 p.m. and to the public on July 2 at 9 a.m.

Featuring interactive stations and engaging activities for visitors of all ages, "Cretaceous Crossroads" invites guests to explore what Montana looked like 75 million years ago. Ashley Hall, outreach program manager at MOR, emphasized the importance of making scientific research accessible and engaging, noting that the exhibit aims to inspire curiosity and awe among attendees.

“We have been working really hard on the Cretaceous Crossroad Curriculum and the pop-up museum that will go along with it," Hall said. "We are so excited to bring this into the community and to reach people that can't come to the Museum of the Rockies for whatever reason, but to have the museum come straight into your classroom is so special for a lot of kids - to see their faces light up is so great because kids love dinosaurs and it's a great way for them to fall in love with science at a very early age."

Incorporating hands-on exhibits and dynamic storytelling, the "Cretaceous Crossroads" will also serve as a valuable resource for educators incorporating the topic into their curriculum. However, the ambitious exhibit came at a significant cost. The funding for the project, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, was sourced from individuals, local businesses, and foundations.

The Museum of the Rockies invites the community to explore this captivating new exhibit and deepen their understanding of Montana's prehistoric legacy.

