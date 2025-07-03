New developments in Lilly LaRoque case, woman accused of killing teen in crash

BOZEMAN — In the ongoing case of Lilly LaRoque, the woman accused of killing 17-year-old Delaney Doherty in a head-on crash nearly two years ago, new developments have emerged.

Prosecutors claim LaRoque was under the influence at the time of the accident on Dry Creek Road. Recently, key blood evidence was suppressed because law enforcement failed to obtain a warrant for the sample. This prompted the Attorney General's Office to file a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court regarding the suppression decision, suggesting significant implications for the case.

According to charging documents, Laroque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into Doherty’s vehicle head-on in August 2023.

Delaney was a student at Manhattan High School, where she played volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Delaney as a “hard-working kid that was loved by many.”

Delaney’s family has expressed concern, indicating that the judge was contemplating dismissing the case today. Efforts to reach the county attorney and Judge Breuner's office for comments have not yielded a response.