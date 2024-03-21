'I’m her voice now': Delaney Doherty's father reacts after suspect in her death denied bail reduction

BOZEMAN — Judge Andrew Breuner maintained a $150,000 bail amount on Thursday for the woman charged with killing a 17-year-old Manhattan girl in August 2023.

Lilly Laroque is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of Delaney Doherty. Upon Laroque’s arrest and initial appearance, her bond was set at $500,000. One week later, a first bail modification hearing was held where the bond was lowered to $150,000.

Her second bond hearing lasted over an hour on Thursday, where both the defense and prosecution presented arguments for and against modifying Laroque’s bail. Throughout the hearing, Judge Breuner asked an array of questions to both sides of counsel.

FULL INTERVIEW: Delaney Doherty's father reacts after suspect in her death denied bail reduction

The Defense argued that $150,000 was essentially a denial of bail because it is unaffordable for Laroque. The prosecution argued that letters from community members noted a concern about safety should Laroque bond out.

Through arguments, the judge said that the Defense requested the bail hearing, contrary to what Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell told MTN.

Cromwell spoke with MTN following the hearing, where she said that it was her understanding that neither prosecution nor the defense moved to request an additional hearing during the omnibus hearing, citing no written motion or presence in notes.

“We heard from Judge Breuner that he believes defense made a motion, or a comment that they would be preparing a motion; however, we did not see that information or hear that information,” Cromwell said.

In the courtroom, rows of pink filled the gallery showing support for the Doherty family, who attended the hearing.

“There’s a hashtag going around, ‘Live like D’, and she was just a beautiful bright light. She was good to everybody, she would have been good to this defendant, and she’s gone, and she doesn’t have a voice in any of this anymore. And I’m her voice now, and I’m going to fight for her and defend her,” Mark Doherty, Delaney’s father said.

Laroque is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence and was arrested on November 21, 2023.

According to charging documents, Laroque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into Doherty’s vehicle head-on.

According to court documents, a toxicology report shows Laroque was under the influence of marijuana and the drug Lorazepam and was likely texting while driving at the time of the crash.