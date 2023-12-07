Woman pleads not guilty in death of Manhattan teen

BOZEMAN — The woman accused of driving under the influence resulting in a crash that killed a Manhattan teenage girl pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court Thursday morning.
Lilly LaRoque, 20, faces a $500,000 bond and her next court appearance is set for Dec. 14, 2023.
LaRoque was arrested on Nov. 21, 2023.
According to charging documents, on Aug. 3, 2023, LaRoque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into 17-year-old Delaney Doherty's vehicle head-on.
LaRoque was transported to a hospital in Billings. Delaney was flown to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital where she later died.
According to court documents, the toxicology report shows LaRoque was under the influence of marijuana and the drug Lorazepam at the time of the crash.
The report says LaRoque was likely texting while driving at the time of the crash.
LaRoque has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence.
