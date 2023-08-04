Manhattan mourns the loss of Delaney Doherty, beloved teen killed in head-on crash

The Manhattan community is mourning after the tragic death of a high school athlete on Thursday.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer. “You think about it all the time when your kids head out, but you never expect it to happen to your child.”

According to Sheriff Springer, 17-year-old Delaney Doherty was killed on Aug. 3 on West Dry Creek Road when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line and struck Delaney's vehicle head on.

The 20-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital.

As for what caused the driver to swerve into Doherty’s lane?

“That is still under investigation at this time,” said Sheriff Springer.

Doherty was a student at Manhattan High School, who played volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Doherty as a hard-working kid that was loved by many.

“As a father, as a sheriff, and as a member of the community, my heart goes out to all these people—it’s heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Springer.

Many folks who knew Delaney are feeling that heartbreak as well. You can see an outpouring of kind words and heartfelt messages for Delaney and her family on Facebook. Comments read:

“My heart breaks for the Doherty family and for anyone that knew Delaney. This is a loss that will be felt by so many. Delaney will never be forgotten as she has left her mark and etched her name in so many different places in this world…rest in peace, D.”

Another person writes:

“There is not enough that I can say about this sweet girl. So full of energy and enthusiasm. A bright light everywhere she went.”

And another, from among the many tributes to Delaney the community has shared: