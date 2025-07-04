Friday Headlines: Happy 4th of July!

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, July 4, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

BOOM - Your 4th of July forecast

TOP HEADLINES:

Family honors Mick O'Brien with final ride in Butte Fourth of July parade

Student turns passion into business, creating unique Montana State gameday apparel for fans

Explore Montana’s prehistoric past at the Museum of the Rockies' latest exhibit

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts about July 4th:

Independence Day: July 4th is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States, marking the day in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, declaring the American colonies free from British rule. Declaration of Independence: The Declaration, primarily authored by Thomas Jefferson, was officially adopted on July 4, 1776. However, it was not signed by all delegates on that day; most signatures were gathered over the following month. First Celebrations: The first official celebration of Independence Day took place on July 8, 1776, when the Declaration was read publicly outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. It was celebrated with bells, guns, and fireworks. National Holiday: Independence Day became an official federal holiday in 1870. It was one of the first two holidays recognized by Congress, the other being Christmas. Fireworks Tradition: Fireworks have become a hallmark of the July 4 celebrations. John Adams, one of the Founding Fathers, famously predicted that Independence Day would be celebrated with "shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other." Anniversaries: Interestingly, two former Presidents, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, both died on July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was adopted. This coincidence underscores the historical significance of the date. Food and Parades: Independence Day is also characterized by barbecues, picnics, and parades. Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, and apple pie are popular foods associated with the holiday. Statue of Liberty: The Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom and democracy, was dedicated on October 28, 1886, but it is often associated with the ideals celebrated on July 4th. Civic Engagement: The holiday is also a time for Americans to reflect on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, often including discussions about liberty, democracy, and national identity. Global Influence: The ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence have inspired numerous movements for independence and civil rights around the world, influencing other nations' struggles for self-determination.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

