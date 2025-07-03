BOZEMAN — On a typical summer day, you might see plenty of folks walking around downtown Bozeman. But tonight, for Music on Main, they’ll be filling the streets.

Klarisa Dimas owns Alden and Rose, a boutique clothing store right on Main Street.

The shop opened about a year and a half ago, making this their second Music on Main. However, Klarisa says she’s no stranger to the scene.

“I was born and raised here. I went to Music on Main and grew up going to it,” Klarisa says.

WATCH: Discover why Music on Main is a cherished summer tradition, with indie punk band Yam Haus kicking off the season tonight.

Music on Main kicks off for the Summer Season

With crowds expected to exceed 3,500 people and open containers allowed until 9 p.m., business owners are keeping an eye on what the night might bring.

“I get it, but yeah, it’s a little bit of a worry—like, what are we going to walk into in the morning?" Klarisa says.

Last year, Klarisa closed up shop before the first guitar strum. When asked if property damage was an issue, she said:

“We had one little incident last year, but it was on a door, so it wasn’t bad. But it’s more like cleaning up afterwards, there are always cigarettes and leftover beer bottles,” Klarisa says.

Still, she says it’s worth it to be part of the tradition.

“I feel like it’s kind of in our block, so it was fun to hear the music and have the doors open and that experience," Klarisa says.

Tonight at 7 p.m., indie punk rock band Yam Haus will kick off the first show of the summer season.

Cache Maples, program director for the Downtown Bozeman Association, showed exactly where the stage will be.

“Right here at this intersection of Bozeman and Main is going to be where the money happens," Cache says.

After 25 years, Cache says Music on Main is a well-oiled machine, with safety top of mind and plenty of coordination with Bozeman Police.

“(From) 6–9 p.m., you are welcome to go outside and have an adult beverage in your hand,” Cache says.

Leave the glass and the dogs at home, and if you need a reminder:

“Just have fun, be kind to one another. This is a free community event that we love to put on, and we work really closely with a lot of entities to make it happen, so come on down,” Cache says.

Alden and Rose will close up just as the music takes over Main Street.

“We are open till 7, so we will see what happens tonight. I’m so excited!” Klarisa says.

Music on Main runs every Thursday from July 3 to August 7.

