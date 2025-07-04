BOZEMAN — It was a high-energy start to the fourth here in Bozeman. Nearly 300 people ran in local non-profit Reach’s Race or Independence.

“I am so happy to be here this morning. I actually had a moment where I was crying a little bit because there’s such a positive feeling of community,” says Dee Metrick, the executive director at Reach.

The organization provides services to 88 adults with developmental disabilities and is hoping to raise $20,000 for its clients. Reach has been hosting the event for 18 years. Metrick says she’s appreciative of the support reach and its clients have received.

Want to see what makes the Race for Independence special? Tune in to our video for highlights, heartfelt moments, and the incredible support for Reach

Reach, Inc. hosts 18th Annual Race for Independence

“It’s just, there are so many people here to help our clients have successful, independent lives, and it’s very moving when you’re part of that community,” said Metrick.

That community extends far beyond the local Bozeman area, all the way to Nebraska, where Debra Stream and her husband, both former reach employees for over a decade, now live. Distance doesn’t stop them from attending this race.

“We come back here on a very regular basis cause reach is family to us,” said Stream. “It’s just what we look forward to every year, at least twice a year we come back.”

One of the clients Debra worked with, John, has been at Reach for 50 years. John is typically among the runners but this year you’ll notice he’s in a set of wheels. That didn’t stop him from crossing the finish line.

“Fun mile to walk. It’s done,” said John with a smile.

If you couldn’t make it to the race this morning, information about reach and donations can be found here: https://www.reachinc.org/