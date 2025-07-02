BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies is preparing to highlight a significant gap in Montana's prehistoric history with its upcoming exhibit, "Cretaceous Crossroads." This exhibit aims to connect the dots between notable dinosaur species, such as the Allosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex, revealing the rich fossil record from a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Around 75 million years ago, Montana was vastly different from today. The landscape was characterized by a major seaway that bisected the continent, while on land, early relatives of well-known dinosaurs like T. rex and Triceratops were establishing dominance. In the ocean, large marine reptiles patrolled the waters, making this period a dynamic era in Montana’s prehistoric timeline.

Montana: From 75M years ago to today

Eric Metz, paleontology collection manager at the Museum of the Rockies, emphasized the importance of accessibility in showcasing the collection. With approximately 400,000 fossils, the museum houses the largest collection of North American dinosaurs, including remarkable specimens from the Judith River Formation and the Two Medicine Formation—key focuses of the "Cretaceous Crossroads" exhibit.

“There are a few specimens that stand out in my mind, particularly from the late Cretaceous period,” Metz said, highlighting the museum's dedication to engaging people of all ages with the wonders of paleontology.

As the museum gears up for the exhibit, it promises an in-depth exploration of prehistoric life that visitors won’t want to miss.

