The return of Radar: Bozeman Fire Fighters save the day

BOZEMAN — When one thinks of the duties firefighters are assigned, it's usually putting out fires, rescues, emergency medical services, fire prevention and of course, keeping the engines looking spiffy.

But there was an extra responsibility for the Bozeman Fire Department involving a young boy's special toy.

After accidentally hitching a ride in Fire Engine 1 after a tour, Radar, a stuffed animal, was treated to an unexpected sleepover with the crew at Station 1. Radar had a couple of nights of bunking and eating with crews before he finally made it home, just in time for Independence Day!

In a social media post, Bozeman Fire announced that "Radar is officially back in the loving arms of his keeper and snoozing like a true champ."

